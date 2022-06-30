Speed DWG: Pillow Talk

Sexuality educator, researcher and writer Jane Fleishman talks more about her mission to promote sexual wellness in older people. Jane says it’s never too late to achieve pleasure. | Thanks to our sponsor Silver Singles. More at silversingles.com/datingwhilegray.
Laura Stassi is creator and host of the podcast Dating While Gray: the grown-up’s guide to love, sex and relationships. She explores issues and relays true stories about seeking, finding and keeping love after age 50. Online dating, sexual intimacy, deal breakers – everything’s on the table.