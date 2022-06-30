Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Dating While Gray Logo with WUNC Logo
Dating While Gray™

Speed DWG: Pillow Talk

Published June 30, 2022 at 5:51 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
SDWG cover (1).png

Sexuality educator, researcher and writer Jane Fleishman talks more about her mission to promote sexual wellness in older people. Jane says it’s never too late to achieve pleasure. | Thanks to our sponsor Silver Singles. More at silversingles.com/datingwhilegray.

Tags

Dating While Gray™ Dating While Gray
Stay Connected
Laura Stassi
Laura Stassi is creator and host of the podcast Dating While Gray: the grown-up’s guide to love, sex and relationships. She explores issues and relays true stories about seeking, finding and keeping love after age 50. Online dating, sexual intimacy, deal breakers – everything’s on the table.
See stories by Laura Stassi