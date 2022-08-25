Speed DWG: The Harder They Fall

Unhappily married couples no doubt have heard the sentiment about staying together for the sake of their kids, or waiting for little ones to launch before splitting. But is either tactic ideal? In this episode, therapist Carol Hughes offers advice. She’s the author of “Home Will Never Be The Same Again: A Guide for Adult Children of Gray Divorce.” Thanks to our sponsor Silver Singles. Learn more at silversingles.com/datingwhilegray. This episode was produced by Anisa Khalifa. Eric Magnus and Sean Roux mastered the audio.
Want more Dating While Gray? Sign up for Laura’s e-newsletter and get access to bonus content and special messages at datingwhilegray.com!
Laura Stassi is creator and host of the podcast Dating While Gray: the grown-up’s guide to love, sex and relationships. She explores issues and relays true stories about seeking, finding and keeping love after age 50. Online dating, sexual intimacy, deal breakers – everything’s on the table.