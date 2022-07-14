In the “Money and Romance” episode from Season 2, we met Ginny, who discovered financial infidelity in her marriage. She joins Laura again with an update on her love life and how she’s applied lessons learned from that experience.|Thanks to our sponsor Silver Singles. More at silversingles.com/datingwhilegray.
Laura Stassi is creator and host of the podcast Dating While Gray: the grown-up’s guide to love, sex and relationships. She explores issues and relays true stories about seeking, finding and keeping love after age 50. Online dating, sexual intimacy, deal breakers – everything’s on the table.