Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Dating While Gray Logo with WUNC Logo
Dating While Gray™

Speed DWG: Online Love Lingo

Published September 8, 2022 at 5:05 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Speed Dating While Gray.png

Laura gets the scoop, the lowdown, and the 411 on “negging,” “lurking,” and other online love lingo from a dater in Chicago and Connell Barrett, a dating and relationship coach in New York.
Thanks to our sponsor Silver Singles. Learn more at silversingles.com/datingwhilegray.
This episode was produced by Lindsay Foster Thomas. Eric Magnus and Sean Roux mastered the audio.

Season 4 of Dating While Gray starts soon! Laura would love to hear your questions and stories about seeking, finding and keeping love after age 50. Email datingwhilegray@wunc.org or visit datingwhilegray.com to leave a voicemail.

Dating While Gray™
Stay Connected
Laura Stassi
Laura Stassi is creator and host of the podcast Dating While Gray: the grown-up’s guide to love, sex and relationships. She explores issues and relays true stories about seeking, finding and keeping love after age 50. Online dating, sexual intimacy, deal breakers – everything’s on the table.
See stories by Laura Stassi