Speed DWG: Online Love Lingo

Laura gets the scoop, the lowdown, and the 411 on “negging,” “lurking,” and other online love lingo from a dater in Chicago and Connell Barrett, a dating and relationship coach in New York. Thanks to our sponsor Silver Singles. Learn more at silversingles.com/datingwhilegray. This episode was produced by Lindsay Foster Thomas. Eric Magnus and Sean Roux mastered the audio.
Season 4 of Dating While Gray starts soon! Laura would love to hear your questions and stories about seeking, finding and keeping love after age 50. Email datingwhilegray@wunc.org or visit datingwhilegray.com to leave a voicemail.
Laura Stassi is creator and host of the podcast Dating While Gray: the grown-up’s guide to love, sex and relationships. She explores issues and relays true stories about seeking, finding and keeping love after age 50. Online dating, sexual intimacy, deal breakers – everything’s on the table.