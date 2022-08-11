Bringing The World Home To You

Dating While Gray™

Speed DWG: Sweet Dreams

Published August 11, 2022 at 5:05 AM EDT
Patricia and Joe are one of the most memorable couples in Dating While Gray history. We first met them in Season 2 just after they developed romantic feelings for each other through virtual communications. (You may recall Patricia initially was reluctant to get involved with Joe.) They join Laura again to share the magical coincidence that was the foundation for Patricia deciding to give Joe another chance. | Thanks to our sponsor SilverSingles. More at silversingles.com/datingwhilegray.

