Speed DWG: Sweet Dreams

Patricia and Joe are one of the most memorable couples in Dating While Gray history. We first met them in Season 2 just after they developed romantic feelings for each other through virtual communications. (You may recall Patricia initially was reluctant to get involved with Joe.) They join Laura again to share the magical coincidence that was the foundation for Patricia deciding to give Joe another chance. | Thanks to our sponsor SilverSingles. More at silversingles.com/datingwhilegray.
Laura Stassi is creator and host of the podcast Dating While Gray: the grown-up’s guide to love, sex and relationships. She explores issues and relays true stories about seeking, finding and keeping love after age 50. Online dating, sexual intimacy, deal breakers – everything’s on the table.