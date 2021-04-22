Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Dating While Gray Logo with WUNC Logo
Dating While Gray

The Older Brain On Love

Published April 22, 2021 at 9:42 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Dating While Gray
Dating While Gray, WUNC

Remember the PSA that aired on TV for years, with the egg and the frying pan: This is your brain, this is drugs, this is your brain on drugs? It seems like love can be a lot like that, too, even when we’re older. But why? For answers, we turn to perhaps the premier expert on the brain and love: Helen Fisher. | Share your stories and questions at datingwhilegray@wunc.org.

In this episode, Laura sits down with biological anthropologist Helen Fisher to talk about the older brain on love. Topics include romantic love as a powerful drive, and ways men and women react the same – and differently – when they’re in love. Providing context to Helen’s research are listener stories from Mia, who became irrationally convinced an old college acquaintance was “the one,” and Linda, who experienced a breakup in her late 50s that left her feeling like she was back in junior high school, getting rejected by her crush.

This episode also contains a special invitation from Laura to join her and Helen at at virtual lunch to discuss more brain and behavioral science related to romantic love. Click here to RSVP for the event on May 12th.

Me-cream suit[2].jpg
Casey Kelbaugh
Helen Fisher is an anthropologist, human behavior researcher, and the author of several books including Why Him? Why Her? How to Find and Keep Lasting Love and Anatomy of Love: A Natural History of Mating, Marriage, and Why We Stray.

Tags

Season TwoDating While Gray
Stay Connected
Laura Stassi
Laura Stassi is creator and host of the podcast Dating While Gray: the grown-up’s guide to love, sex and relationships. She explores issues and relays true stories about seeking, finding and keeping love after age 50. Online dating, sexual intimacy, deal breakers – everything’s on the table.
See stories by Laura Stassi
Kamaya Truitt
Originally from Atlanta, Georgia, Truitt moved to Durham, North Carolina, and made it her home. She quickly matriculated from student reporter to Youth mentor and was later named Director of WUNC’s Youth Reporting institute. Truitt has produced radio reports for national broadcast on NPR’s Here & Now, and Oakland Youth Radio. She also currently serves on WUNC Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Accountability Committee.
See stories by Kamaya Truitt
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Jenni Lawson
See stories by Jenni Lawson