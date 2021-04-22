In this episode, Laura sits down with biological anthropologist Helen Fisher to talk about the older brain on love. Topics include romantic love as a powerful drive, and ways men and women react the same – and differently – when they’re in love. Providing context to Helen’s research are listener stories from Mia, who became irrationally convinced an old college acquaintance was “the one,” and Linda, who experienced a breakup in her late 50s that left her feeling like she was back in junior high school, getting rejected by her crush.

This episode also contains a special invitation from Laura to join her and Helen at at virtual lunch to discuss more brain and behavioral science related to romantic love. Click here to RSVP for the event on May 12th.