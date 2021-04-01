Boomerang Love

Del and Mary in happy times.

In this episode, Laura talks with Jeannie Thompson, who leads online discussion forums on reconnecting with former loves. Jeannie was drawn to the work after experiencing heartbreak from getting in touch with her high school boyfriend.

Then Laura talks with Grace, whose long marriage had gone stale when a childhood crush unexpectedly messaged her on Facebook.

Finally, Laura talks with Mary and Del, who split after the flame of desire went out in their 20-year marriage. Can living separate lives reignite a spark?

