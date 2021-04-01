Bringing The World Home To You

Boomerang Love

Published April 1, 2021 at 4:01 AM EDT
Who hasn’t done a little digging to find a flame from our younger years? But Laura discovers that it's taking the next step to reach out when things can get a little complicated. | Support this show with a donation at wunc.org/give. Share your gray dating stories and questions with Laura at datingwhilegray@wunc.org.

In this episode, Laura talks with Jeannie Thompson, who leads online discussion forums on reconnecting with former loves. Jeannie was drawn to the work after experiencing heartbreak from getting in touch with her high school boyfriend.

Then Laura talks with Grace, whose long marriage had gone stale when a childhood crush unexpectedly messaged her on Facebook.

Finally, Laura talks with Mary and Del, who split after the flame of desire went out in their 20-year marriage. Can living separate lives reignite a spark?

Laura Stassi
Laura Stassi is creator and host of the podcast Dating While Gray: the grown-up’s guide to love, sex and relationships. She explores issues and relays true stories about seeking, finding and keeping love after age 50. Online dating, sexual intimacy, deal breakers – everything’s on the table.
See stories by Laura Stassi
Kamaya Truitt
Originally from Atlanta, Georgia, Truitt moved to Durham, North Carolina, and made it her home. She quickly matriculated from student reporter to Youth mentor and was later named Director of WUNC’s Youth Reporting institute. Truitt has produced radio reports for national broadcast on NPR’s Here & Now, and Oakland Youth Radio. She also currently serves on WUNC Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Accountability Committee.
See stories by Kamaya Truitt
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Jenni Lawson
See stories by Jenni Lawson