Boomerang Love
Who hasn’t done a little digging to find a flame from our younger years? But Laura discovers that it's taking the next step to reach out when things can get a little complicated. | Support this show with a donation at wunc.org/give. Share your gray dating stories and questions with Laura at datingwhilegray@wunc.org.
In this episode, Laura talks with Jeannie Thompson, who leads online discussion forums on reconnecting with former loves. Jeannie was drawn to the work after experiencing heartbreak from getting in touch with her high school boyfriend.
Then Laura talks with Grace, whose long marriage had gone stale when a childhood crush unexpectedly messaged her on Facebook.
Finally, Laura talks with Mary and Del, who split after the flame of desire went out in their 20-year marriage. Can living separate lives reignite a spark?