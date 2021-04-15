Bringing The World Home To You

Dating While Gray

Sex Education

Published April 15, 2021 at 8:11 AM EDT
Sex. As we get older, it seems like there’s a lot more to think about, and talk about, before actually...doin’ it. And it can be nerve-wracking, especially if we haven’t had a new partner – or any partner – in a very long time. For advice on sexual intimacy and aging, we turn to two experts. | Share your gray dating stories and questions with Laura at datingwhilegray@wunc.org.

In this episode, Laura addresses listeners’ sex and intimacy issues with a physician and a journalist.

Dr. Jen Gunter is an OBGYN and author of The Vagina Bible: The Vulva and the Vagina – Separating the Myth from the Medicine. Michael Castleman is a longtime sex writer and author of Sizzling Sex for Life: Everything You Need to Know to Maximize Erotic Pleasure at Any Age. Dr. Jen and Michael address concerns related to getting back in action after an intimacy drought, sexually transmitted infections and diseases, and satisfaction without penetration.

Michael Castleman
Journalist Michael Castleman has written about sexuality, sex research and sex therapy for almost 50 years. He addresses questions on his website, GreatSexGuidance.com.

Join Laura and journalist Michael Castleman on Facebook Live, April 20th at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT!

Season TwoDating While GraySex EducationSexual Health
Laura Stassi
Laura Stassi is creator and host of the podcast Dating While Gray: the grown-up’s guide to love, sex and relationships. She explores issues and relays true stories about seeking, finding and keeping love after age 50. Online dating, sexual intimacy, deal breakers – everything’s on the table.
Kamaya Truitt
Originally from Atlanta, Georgia, Truitt moved to Durham, North Carolina, and made it her home. She quickly matriculated from student reporter to Youth mentor and was later named Director of WUNC’s Youth Reporting institute. Truitt has produced radio reports for national broadcast on NPR’s Here & Now, and Oakland Youth Radio. She also currently serves on WUNC Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Accountability Committee.
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Jenni Lawson
