Sex Education

In this episode, Laura addresses listeners’ sex and intimacy issues with a physician and a journalist.

Dr. Jen Gunter is an OBGYN and author of The Vagina Bible: The Vulva and the Vagina – Separating the Myth from the Medicine. Michael Castleman is a longtime sex writer and author of Sizzling Sex for Life: Everything You Need to Know to Maximize Erotic Pleasure at Any Age. Dr. Jen and Michael address concerns related to getting back in action after an intimacy drought, sexually transmitted infections and diseases, and satisfaction without penetration.

Journalist Michael Castleman has written about sexuality, sex research and sex therapy for almost 50 years. He addresses questions on his website, GreatSexGuidance.com.

