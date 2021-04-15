Sex Education
Sex. As we get older, it seems like there’s a lot more to think about, and talk about, before actually...doin’ it. And it can be nerve-wracking, especially if we haven’t had a new partner – or any partner – in a very long time. For advice on sexual intimacy and aging, we turn to two experts. | Share your gray dating stories and questions with Laura at datingwhilegray@wunc.org.
In this episode, Laura addresses listeners’ sex and intimacy issues with a physician and a journalist.
Dr. Jen Gunter is an OBGYN and author of The Vagina Bible: The Vulva and the Vagina – Separating the Myth from the Medicine. Michael Castleman is a longtime sex writer and author of Sizzling Sex for Life: Everything You Need to Know to Maximize Erotic Pleasure at Any Age. Dr. Jen and Michael address concerns related to getting back in action after an intimacy drought, sexually transmitted infections and diseases, and satisfaction without penetration.
Join Laura and journalist Michael Castleman on Facebook Live, April 20th at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT!