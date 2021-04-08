Love In The Stars

In this episode, Laura talks with Koku, who looks to the zodiac as a “quiet consultant” in her life. Then Laura sits down with astrologer Leslie McGuirk. Leslie says sun signs and daily horoscopes can be entertaining, but there’s a lot more to it than that. After, Laura meets with a self-taught chart reader to learn what might be in the stars for her romantic future. Mr. G, Mr. T or Mr. W – whose planets are best aligned with Laura’s?

Astrologer Leslie McGuirk is an illustrator and best-selling children’s book author. She also wrote “The Power of Mercury: Understanding Mercury Retrograde and Unlocking the Astrological Secrets of Communication.”

Not sure what to listen to after this episode? Try this playlist, a collection of songs the Dating While Gray team loves to check their horoscopes to.