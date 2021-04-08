Bringing The World Home To You

Love In The Stars

Published April 8, 2021 at 4:01 AM EDT
Laura’s a Scorpio, and she reads her horoscope every morning for fun. But is there more to astrology than sun signs, and can it help us make romantic connections? | Support this show with a donation to wunc.org/give. Share your gray dating stories and questions with Laura at datingwhilegray@wunc.org.

In this episode, Laura talks with Koku, who looks to the zodiac as a “quiet consultant” in her life. Then Laura sits down with astrologer Leslie McGuirk. Leslie says sun signs and daily horoscopes can be entertaining, but there’s a lot more to it than that. After, Laura meets with a self-taught chart reader to learn what might be in the stars for her romantic future. Mr. G, Mr. T or Mr. W – whose planets are best aligned with Laura’s?

Astrologer Leslie McGuirk is an illustrator and best-selling children’s book author. She also wrote “The Power of Mercury: Understanding Mercury Retrograde and Unlocking the Astrological Secrets of Communication.”

Not sure what to listen to after this episode? Try this playlist, a collection of songs the Dating While Gray team loves to check their horoscopes to.

Season TwoDating While GrayAstrology
Laura Stassi
Laura Stassi is creator and host of the podcast Dating While Gray: the grown-up’s guide to love, sex and relationships. She explores issues and relays true stories about seeking, finding and keeping love after age 50. Online dating, sexual intimacy, deal breakers – everything’s on the table.
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Kamaya Truitt
Originally from Atlanta, Georgia, Truitt moved to Durham, North Carolina, and made it her home. She quickly matriculated from student reporter to Youth mentor and was later named Director of WUNC’s Youth Reporting institute. Truitt has produced radio reports for national broadcast on NPR’s Here & Now, and Oakland Youth Radio. She also currently serves on WUNC Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Accountability Committee.
Jenni Lawson
