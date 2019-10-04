Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The Political Junkie Puts Impeachment In Context

Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff at a press conference.
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite
/
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is joined by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., at a news conference as House Democrats move ahead in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington.

Impeachment is once again at the center of this week’s newscycle. Now Congress has text messages from U.S. diplomats discussing President Donald Trump’s interactions with the Ukraine.

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives launched a formal impeachment inquiry last month against Trump over a whistleblower complaint about the president’s call to the leader of Ukraine. In that call, the president asked Ukraine’s president to investigate people and political issues, including former vice president and political rival Joe Biden.

Host Anita Rao talks with Political Junkie Ken Rudin, who puts this effort to remove the president from office into historical context. He also discusses how this inquiry might play out in the current political climate, considering polls that show more voters support rather than oppose impeachment. Plus, Rudin shares his take on the latest polls for Democratic presidential candidates and previews the next debate scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 15.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsPolitical JunkieThe Political JunkieKen RudinImpeachmentnational politics
Stay Connected
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
See stories by Amanda Magnus
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao