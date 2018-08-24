Bringing The World Home To You

The Privatization Of Healthcare In Western North Carolina

Angel Medical Center
Courtesy of Lilly Knoepp
/
Blue Ridge Public Radio
Angel Medical Center in the town of Franklin in Macon County. It’s one of the regional hospitals owned by Mission that would be a part of the HCA sale. ";

The sale of not-for-profit community hospital system Mission Health to a national health care titan is underway in Western North Carolina.

In July, the system’s board of directors launched regional non-profit foundation Dogwood Health Trust to serve as a resource for the community as Hospital Corporation of America takes over. This move was seen by some as a positive consequence of the sale, but a recent announcement about the trust’s leadership team is drumming up some controversy. The majority of the board members who have been announced so far are from Buncombe County, which taps into rural communities’ fears that money in the trust will not be fairly distributed.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Lilly Knoepp, a reporter for Blue Ridge Public Radio, about the latest news in Mission Health’s sale and another hospital system for sale in the region.

