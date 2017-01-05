Back On The Hill: Senators Assess Russian Cyberthreats
Members of the Senate Armed Services committee met this morning to address cybersecurity and threats to the United States. President-elect Donald Trump denies any interference by Russians in his election.
And new members of Congress took their oaths. What are the legislative goals for 2017?
Host Frank Stasio talks with Time Warner Cable News Washington Reporter Geoff Bennett talks about the inquiry and the latest political news from Capitol Hill.