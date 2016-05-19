Path To The Convention: Political Junkie Ken Rudin

The countdown to the conventions is on. Just a short time ago, it looked like the GOP convention would be the stage for the most drama. But Donald Trump has steadily eliminated his competition. And now all eyes are on the democratic ticket. Will Bernie Sanders go all the way to the Philadelphia convention? And how does his decision affect Hillary Clinton's chances to once again reside in the White House? In North Carolina, lawmakers are working on the state's budget, but they do so against the backdrop of continuing controversy over House Bill Two. Does that affect their priorities? And what influence does it have on the governor's race? Host Frank Stasio talks with political junkie Ken Rudin about the latest in national and state politics.



