The State of Things

Political Junkie Ken Rudin: HB2 Political Consequences

Image of Ken Rudin, the Political Junkie
kenrudinpolitics.com
/

The backlash over House Bill 2 continues as Governor Pat McCrory signs an executive order purported to modify the law. Opponents say the measure remains discriminatory and must be repealed.

Will the legislature act in the short session to change the law? And what effect will the controversy have on the campaign cycle?
 

Plus, Clinton and Sanders get heated in a CNN debate. The democrats continue to battle for the nomination as Cruz and Trump maintain their leads in the GOP race.

Host Frank Stasio talks with political junkie Ken Rudin about the latest.

 

Tags

The State of ThingsKen Rudin2016 Presidential Election
Laura Lee
Laura Lee was the managing editor of The State of Things until mid February 2017. Born and raised in Monroe, North Carolina, Laura returned to the Old North state in 2013 after several years in Washington, DC. She received her B.A. in political science and international studies from UNC-Chapel Hill in 2002 and her J.D. from UNC-Chapel Hill School of Law in 2007.
See stories by Laura Lee
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio