Political Junkie Ken Rudin: HB2 Political Consequences

The backlash over House Bill 2 continues as Governor Pat McCrory signs an executive order purported to modify the law. Opponents say the measure remains discriminatory and must be repealed.

Will the legislature act in the short session to change the law? And what effect will the controversy have on the campaign cycle?



Plus, Clinton and Sanders get heated in a CNN debate. The democrats continue to battle for the nomination as Cruz and Trump maintain their leads in the GOP race.

Host Frank Stasio talks with political junkie Ken Rudin about the latest.



