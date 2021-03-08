2016 Presidential Election

-
On the first anniversary of President Trump’s election, NPR is looking back at his victory speech. NPR reporters across the newsroom have annotated his…
-
Donald Trump Jr. tweeted images of emails regarding his 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer on Tuesday. An intermediary said he could connect Trump Jr.…
-
Wednesday is another big day of testimony before two Congressional committees investigating Russian attempts to influence the 2016 Presidential…
-
A long and heated campaign cycle is over, and Donald Trump is poised to become the 45th president of the United States. Many analysts are calling Trump’s…
-
A long and heated campaign cycle is over, and Donald Trump is poised to become the 45th president of the United States. Many analysts are calling Trump’s…
-
The 2016 election cycle has been strange, unorthodox, offensive, entertaining, unpredictable, divisive and long.For more than a year, strategists have…
-
The countdown to Election Day is on, and candidates are hitting the trail in North Carolina. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump visited the…
-
The countdown to Election Day is on, and candidates are hitting the trail in North Carolina. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump visited the…
-
The presidential race between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump will top the ballot for voters this November. But other races will also be important to…
-
Presidential hopefuls Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump face off tonight for a third and final presidential debate. NPR's politics team, with help from…