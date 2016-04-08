Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

'Two Trains Runnin'' Connects A Search For The Blues With Freedom Summer

An image from 'Two Trains Runnin''
Ben Hedin
/

 In the early 1960s, a group of young. white blues enthusiasts ventured through the South to find blues musicians Skip James and Son House. As the group tried to locate these roots musicians, racial violence grew across Mississippi. 

'Two Trains Runnin'' connects the stories from this blues quest with the civil rights protests taking place as a part of Freedom Summer in 1964.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Ben Hedin, producer and writer of the film, and Sam Pollard, the film's director, about these intersecting stories. 'Two Trains Runnin'' screens Friday at 8 p.m. at Fletcher Theatre in Durham as part of the Full Frame Film Festival.

Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
