'Two Trains Runnin'' Connects A Search For The Blues With Freedom Summer

In the early 1960s, a group of young. white blues enthusiasts ventured through the South to find blues musicians Skip James and Son House. As the group tried to locate these roots musicians, racial violence grew across Mississippi.

'Two Trains Runnin'' connects the stories from this blues quest with the civil rights protests taking place as a part of Freedom Summer in 1964.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Ben Hedin, producer and writer of the film, and Sam Pollard, the film's director, about these intersecting stories. 'Two Trains Runnin'' screens Friday at 8 p.m. at Fletcher Theatre in Durham as part of the Full Frame Film Festival.