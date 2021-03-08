Full Frame Documentary Film Festival

-
Juana Luz Tobar Ortega took sanctuary in a Greensboro church two years ago to avoid deportation back to Guatemala. She and her family hoped taking refuge…
Nearly 100 documentary films from around the world will be shown this week and weekend in downtown Durham. It’s the 22nd annual Full Frame Documentary…
There was a time when lynchings were treated like a parade through town or a big community event. Some were even commemorated on picture postcards and…
They weigh 20 pounds, have bright orange buck teeth, and look like a cross between a beaver and a rat. The nutria is an invasive rodent that has become a…
During the Cold War, the U.S. Department of State sent jazz musicians around the world to sell the American way of life. This initiative took place in the…
In Native American communities, poverty, drugs and the school-to-prison pipeline mean few second chances for those who commit crimes.Two tribal judges in…