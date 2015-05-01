Bringing The World Home To You

NC Law Enforcement Officers Face Federal Drug Charges

Photo: U.S. Attorney Thomas Walker
Jorge Valencia
/

Federal prosecutors charged 13 current and former law enforcement officers in connection with a drug shipment network in North Carolina. 

Authorities say seven officers connected to the Northampton County Sheriff's Office conspired to distribute controlled substances from North Carolina to South Carolina and Maryland. Some also face money laundering, extortion and weapons charges.

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC reporter Jorge Valencia about the indictments.

