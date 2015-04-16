State Lawmakers Consider Bills On Iran, Teacher Assault And Research Universities

Lawmakers in the state House have until the end of the day to file any bills they have not yet submitted.

Hundreds of proposals are already up for debate this session. One plan would require university professors to teach four courses per semester to keep their salaries.

Meanwhile, another bill would create a felony charge for students who assault their teachers. And lawmakers are also considering a measure that would allow people who are in this country without documentation to get driver’s permits.

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC capitol bureau chief Jeff Tiberii and WUNC capitol reporter Jorge Valencia about the latest from the legislature.