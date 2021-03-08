-
Why do some students succeed while others do not? This question has stumped teachers, school administrators, and education policy professionals who try to…
-
Why do some students succeed while others do not? This question has stumped teachers, school administrators, and education policy professionals who try to…
-
A town hall about race and inclusion on UNC’s campus Thursday drew loud protests and candid reflections from students. The discussion comes on the heels…
-
Aisha Anwar remembers when she attended a campus lecture last year as a UNC-Chapel Hill sophomore. She was one of the only Muslims in the crowd. The guest…
-
North Carolina education leaders are proposing dramatic changes to the state's public education system. A group tasked with retooling the Common Core…
-
North Carolina education leaders are proposing dramatic changes to the state's public education system. A group tasked with retooling the Common Core…
-
A state commission reviewing the Common Core standards is proposing major changes to the Math and English goals.The 11-member group presented draft…
-
Testing season is wrapping up for many public school students in North Carolina. They’ve spent hours bubbling in answer sheets, proving to teachers what…
-
North Carolina lawmakers passed several education-related bills on Wednesday, just hours before their legislative “crossover” deadline. Most bills that do…
-
As principal MussarutJabeen makes her way to the playground, two very young girls run to her, pleading for undivided attention. The first shows off a…