2015 NC Legislature

-
North Carolina lawmakers passed measures in the middle of the night on Tuesday after an eight-month long session. The final push ended the longest session…
-
North Carolina lawmakers passed measures in the middle of the night on Tuesday after an eight-month long session. The final push ended the longest session…
-
One of the last-minute pieces of legislation the General Assembly passed Tuesday night is designed to make North Carolina less friendly to undocumented…
-
Lawmakers at the N.C. General Assembly have adjourned for the year, ending the longest session since 2001. An almost all-night session included passage of…
-
Employees at the state Department of Health and Human Services received subpoenas in a federal investigation, according to a report by the News and…
-
Employees at the state Department of Health and Human Services received subpoenas in a federal investigation, according to a report by the News and…
-
Many school districts in North Carolina are looking for ways to fund some of their teacher positions after changes in the state budget. Under the spending…
-
North Carolina cities and counties would be prohibited from being “sanctuaries” for people living in the country illegally, under a bill tentatively…
-
Bill Would Ban The Sale Of Fetal Tissue From AbortionsRepublicans in the Senate's rules committee cleared a bill on Wednesday that would ban the sale of…
-
A package of economic incentives aimed at luring businesses to North Carolina is one vote away from reaching the Governor’s desk.The Senate swiftly…