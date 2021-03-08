Jerry Tillman

-
UNC-Chapel Hill senior Jailen Wallis has always been tempted to become a high school English teacher.She's cutting across campus on her way to her…
In Raleigh, Senate lawmakers are proposing a controversial tradeoff.They want to cut funding for teacher assistants to hire more teachers and reduce…
Local school officials are struggling to make budget decisions without knowing how much money they will receive from the state.House and Senate lawmakers…
Lawmakers in the state House have until the end of the day to file any bills they have not yet submitted. Hundreds of proposals are already up for debate…
Despite concerns of overcriminalization, a Senate committee on Wednesday gave the first nod to a bill that would make it a felony offense for older…
College pennants hang from every open space in Chuck Hennessee’s classroom at Culbreth Middle School in Chapel Hill. He’s even strung some up on…
State lawmakers say they want to create an education endowment fund to help pay high-performing teachers more money.A proposed bill passed by a Senate…
An alarming number of Wake County teachers have resigned midway through this school year, according to school officials. More than 600 teachers have left…
Maybe it’s the name. A “Task Force” conjures up an image of a group of people rushing in, grabbing a problem around the neck, and wrestling a solution out…