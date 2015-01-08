Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

A One-Man Attempt to “Wrestle Jerusalem”

Image of writer and performer Aaron Davidman.
Ken Friedman
/

Aaron Davidman grew up on the West Coast in a progressive Jewish family, with a specific understanding of the Israeli/Palestinian conflict. 

But as his career as an artist and performer unfolded, he realized that there were many more layers to the story than he had previously imagined. He directed an international collaboration among American, Israeli and Palestinian artists that led to the creation of a one-man show that explores the competing narratives at the center of this decades-long conflict. 

Host Frank Stasio talks to Aaron Davidman about his work, Wrestling Jerusalem, that’s on stage at Playmakers through January 11th.  The show is on nightly at 7:30 p.m. with an additional Sunday matinee at 2 p.m.

Watch a trailer of the show here:

WRESTLING JERUSALEM - Stage Trailer from Aaron Davidman on Vimeo.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsPlaymakersOne-Man PlayIsraelPalestineThe West BankGazaIsraeli/Palestinian ConflictWarIdentityJudaismFaith
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio