A One-Man Attempt to “Wrestle Jerusalem”

Aaron Davidman grew up on the West Coast in a progressive Jewish family, with a specific understanding of the Israeli/Palestinian conflict.

But as his career as an artist and performer unfolded, he realized that there were many more layers to the story than he had previously imagined. He directed an international collaboration among American, Israeli and Palestinian artists that led to the creation of a one-man show that explores the competing narratives at the center of this decades-long conflict.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Aaron Davidman about his work, Wrestling Jerusalem, that’s on stage at Playmakers through January 11th. The show is on nightly at 7:30 p.m. with an additional Sunday matinee at 2 p.m.

Watch a trailer of the show here:

WRESTLING JERUSALEM - Stage Trailer from Aaron Davidman on Vimeo.