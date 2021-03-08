-
An NPR photojournalist and an Afghan translator were killed in Afghanistan this week by Taliban forces. David Gilkey and Zabihullah Tamanna were traveling…
The story of the American Civil War is often told through famous battles and important generals. But that narrative doesn’t accurately represent North…
Aaron Davidman grew up on the West Coast in a progressive Jewish family, with a specific understanding of the Israeli/Palestinian conflict. But as his…
After an unexpected pregnancy, an F-16 pilot gets reassigned to a desk job: flying drones from an armchair in a windowless trailer in Nevada.The pilot is…
War. The country has been engaged in it for the last decade, and yet the majority of the population knows it as little more than images on a screen. Two…
