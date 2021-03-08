-
Yasmin Levy is an acclaimed Israeli artist known for her twist on Sephardic songs. The musical tradition came from her father who recorded and preserved…
RobiDamelin and MazenFaraj lost a son and a father in the fighting between Israelis and Palestinians. Instead of fighting back, they gave up revenge for…
President Donald Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu but they two leaders offered little indication of policies for what Trump had…
Two exit polls show Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party and Isaac Herzog's Zionist Union each with 27 seats in the Knesset. Another shows Likud with 28 and the Zionist Union with 27.
Aaron Davidman grew up on the West Coast in a progressive Jewish family, with a specific understanding of the Israeli/Palestinian conflict. But as his…
After World War II, President Harry Truman was being approached on all sides about building a Jewish state in Palestine. The pro-Israel lobby was pushing…