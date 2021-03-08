-
In 2018, Sandra Lawson became the first openly gay, Black female rabbi in the world. But her path to rabbinical school was far from traditional. Lawson…
-
In 2018, Sandra Lawson became the first openly gay, Black female rabbi in the world. But her path to rabbinical school was far from traditional. Lawson…
-
For people of the Jewish faith, fall is a time of celebration and self-reflection. The High Holidays began with Rosh Hashanah and wrapped up this past…
-
What does it mean to be Jewish in America? For some it is the observance of particular high holy days, while for others it is much more of a cultural…
-
What does it mean to be Jewish in America? For some it is the observance of particular high holy days, while for others it is much more of a cultural…
-
The Triangle Jewish Chorale brings Jewish and gentile singers together to celebrate the rich history and heritage of Jewish and “Jewishly-inspired” music.…
-
The Triangle Jewish Chorale brings Jewish and gentile singers together to celebrate the rich history and heritage of Jewish and “Jewishly-inspired” music.…
-
Many subgenres of bluegrass can be quickly traced back to Christian values and ideals, but that is not the case for the music of Nefesh Mountain. The…
-
Many subgenres of bluegrass can be quickly traced back to Christian values and ideals, but that is not the case for the music of Nefesh Mountain. The…
-
Rabbi Rami Shapiro is a spiritual scholar who believes the teachings of the perennial wisdom philosophy are the key to encountering the divine in a…