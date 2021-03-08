-
For most of his life, Raymond Barfield was a person of faith. He grew up in the church and maintained his faith right up to his early years as a…
Abortion has been legal in the United State for almost 45 years, but before it was, seeking an abortion was very dangerous. This week's Criminal podcast…
LGBTQ individuals have long been pushed out of religious and spiritual communities, but that has not made all of them lose their faith. In fact, many…
Many people think that listening means just being quiet while someone else talks. But public radio host Krista Tippett says it an art form that must be…
Note: This segment originally aired on Thursday, June 2, 2016.Whether it's reducing carbon emissions or increasing solar energy, environmentalists see a…
The latest numbers from the Pew Research Center show that the number of Americans who say they believe in God has declined in recent years. And…