A new one-man, interactive play seeks to change minds and create a more just and equitable community. Sonny Kelly is the playwright and star of “The…
The latest play on stage from Playmakers Repertory Company in Chapel Hill is centered on the topics of suicide, grief and depression, yet playwright…
In hip-hop culture, the cypher is a circle in which people are rapping and beatboxing in a collective – a space that lays the foundation for the creation…
What does it feel like to be excluded? Minority communities in North Carolina have experienced economic and political exclusion at various points…
This season Playmakers Repertory Company presents two plays written centuries apart that delve into what it means to believe and what happens when faith…
