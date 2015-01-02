Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Year 2014 in Review

The shooting of Michael Brown set off a series of protest nationwide and had Americans questioning the role of police in their communities.
Thom Tillis is now junior a United States Senator-elect from North Carolina after defeating Kay Hagen.
Beyoncé made headlines at the end of 2013 with the suprising release of her self-titled album and talks continued through 2014."
The RTP was affected when GlaxoSmithKline cut 900 jobs.
President Barack Obama and Speaker of the United States House of Representatives John Boehner chatting on St. Patricks Day.
  From the streets of Ferguson to the halls of Congress, 2014 saw many pivotal moments in the country's narrative. 

Analysts and experts reflect on the political, business, arts and culture headlines that garnered attention in 2014 and offer their forecasts for 2015. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with political junkie Ken Rudin, WRAL's capitol bureau chief Laura Leslie, Triangle Business Journal reporter Jason deBruyn, Duke professor and pop culture enthusiast Mark Anthony Neal, and St. Augustine University's Film & Interactive Media chair Natalie Bullock Brown.

