Haywood County on alert as whooping cough outbreak holds steady ahead of first day of school

The first day of school is just days away in Haywood County, and health officials are keeping a close watch on a summertime outbreak of pertussis, also known as whooping cough.

The county has confirmed 13 cases since early July — three adults and the rest children and teens. The most recent case was reported Aug. 1. Health officials say there have been no new confirmed infections since.

“We’re cautiously optimistic heading into the school year,” said Sarah Banks, Ph.D., the county’s public health director. “But once we bring kids back together in close quarters, we have to watch closely.”

Whooping cough is a highly contagious respiratory illness spread by coughing or sneezing. It can cause severe coughing fits that interfere with breathing, eating and sleeping, and is especially dangerous for infants, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems. Symptoms usually appear within five to 10 days after exposure but can take as long as three weeks — that’s why health officials are monitoring close contacts for an extended period.

“Unlike the common cold or flu, you’re not out of the woods immediately even though you don’t feel bad,” Banks said. “The germ tends to stick around a little longer. That’s why we keep monitoring contacts long after the initial case.”

ncdhhs North Carolina’s pertussis rate surged to 7.7 cases per 100,000 people in 2024 — the highest in a decade — after years of historically low levels, NCDHHS data shows.



Part of a statewide rise

Haywood County’s outbreak is part of a broader trend. So far this year, state health officials have reported more than 550 cases. Last year’s total — more than 800 — was the highest North Carolina had seen in over 70 years.

Extra precautions before the bell rings

Banks says her team has been meeting with school administrators, giving teachers updated guidance, and creating easy-to-read flyers to help parents decide when to keep children home.

“We know not every cough is whooping cough, and not every sneeze is allergies,” she said. “We want parents to have clear information before school starts.”

What to watch for and how to help stop the spread

Whooping cough symptoms can include:



Severe coughing fits that make it hard to breathe, eat, or sleep

A “whooping” sound when inhaling after coughing

Vomiting after coughing

Runny or stuffy nose

Low-grade fever

Wash your hands often, cover coughs and sneezes, and avoid close contact with others while sick to help prevent spreading the illness.

Vaccination reminders

The vaccine offers the best protection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Banks said the health department offers pertussis shots for all ages. Adults who are due for a tetanus update can choose the Tdap version, which also provides whooping cough protection.

August is Vaccine Awareness Month, and Haywood County is planning a back-to-school clinic Sept. 12 to provide physicals and bring students’ immunizations up to date.

‘Mindful, not fearful’

Banks says the goal is to keep people aware without causing alarm.

“I don’t want people to be fearful — I want them to be mindful,” she said. “If you have a cough that just won’t go away, see your provider. It might be something more than seasonal allergies.”

Vaccinations are available at Haywood County Health and Human Services, 157 Paragon Parkway in Clyde. To schedule an appointment, call 828-452-6675.