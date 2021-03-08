Pop Culture

-
Britney Spears rose to fame in the 2000s...and then came crashing down. The documentary "Framing Britney Spears" reveals her story.
-
A new season of television launches this week with hit shows Empire and Black-ish. The shows are breaking records and barriers with audiences, showcasing…
-
A new season of television launches this week with hit shows Empire and Black-ish. The shows are breaking records and barriers with audiences, showcasing…
-
There are all kinds of conversations happening in the multiverse that is social media. From discussions about Ta-Nehisi Coates’ new book to police…
-
There are all kinds of conversations happening in the multiverse that is social media. From discussions about Ta-Nehisi Coates’ new book to police…
-
From the streets of Ferguson to the halls of Congress, 2014 saw many pivotal moments in the country's narrative. Analysts and experts reflect on the…
-
From the streets of Ferguson to the halls of Congress, 2014 saw many pivotal moments in the country's narrative. Analysts and experts reflect on the…
-
Episode 5 from the final season of AMC's "Mad Men" has aired and as we have done over the last several Mondays, in partnership with Duke University's…
-
AMC’s final Mad Men season debuted this week. Many staff members of the Hartman Center at Duke University tuned in. The center specializes in advertising…