Campaign finance records show suspicious donation patterns from former employees at New Breed Logistics. Several former employees at the High Point-based…
Family and friends paid tribute Sunday to former U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan of North Carolina, eulogizing her as a "humble and kind" public servant who used hard…
The North Carolina General Assembly concluded this week with a decresendo. Legislators adjourned for a two-week recess without overriding a budget veto or…
The House has voted to formalize an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. As expected, the vote was divided along party lines, with two…
A service to remember former North Carolina U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan will be held this weekend in the city where she lived for decades.Hagan family spokeswoman…
Former U.S. Senator Kay Hagan died unexpectedly at her home in Greensboro Monday after suffering from a prolonged illness. The former bank executive moved…
Updated at 9:11 p.m.Kay Hagan, a former bank executive who rose from a budget writer in the North Carolina Legislature to a seat in the U.S. Senate, died…