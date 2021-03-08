-
Sen. Thomas Tillis says he's got prostate cancer and will undergo surgery next week in North Carolina to treat it.
-
The U.S. Senate acquitted former President Donald J. Trump on Saturday of inciting a riot at the U.S. Capitol, ending his impeachment trial. The final…
-
Members of North Carolina’s congressional delegation congratulated President Joe Biden on his inauguration, with some of them attending the ceremony in D.C. on Wednesday.
-
In one of his final acts as President of the United States, Donald Trump granted 73 pardons and commuted 70 sentences early Wednesday morning.One of the…
-
The North Carolina State Board of Elections certified the results of the November general election on Tuesday, awarding the state's 15 electoral votes to…
-
This post will be updated frequently on Nov. 3, 2020 with the latest information and breaking news on Election Day in North Carolina. The latest updates…
-
Campaign contributions are considered a form of speech, and in the 2020 election, women are shouting.More than ever, women are reaching deeper into their…
-
While North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis tries to make big splashes in the final days of his reelection bid, Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham…
-
U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina said Monday that he's regained his senses of taste and smell, recovering from symptoms of COVID-19 after testing…
-
Scandal and litigation have cast a cloud of uncertainty over North Carolina elections. On Friday, incumbent Republican Sen. Thom Tillis announced he had…