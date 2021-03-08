-
Sen. Kamala Harris is breaking barriers as the first Black woman and Asian American person to appear on a major party’s presidential ticket. The former…
#BackChannel: Remembering John Singleton & Nipsey Hussle, Plus The Style & Swag Of Lizzo And BeyoncéHollywood trailblazer John Singleton died earlier this week at the age of 51. The director is best known for his 1991 film "Boyz n' the Hood," for which…
President Donald Trump and the NFL continue to wage war over athletes’ right to protest during the national anthem. Earlier this month, Trump suggested…
The arrest of two 23-year-old black men at a Philadelphia Starbucks earlier this month has sparked a national conversation about implicit bias. Rashon…
As the year comes to a close, popular culture experts Natalie Bullock Brown, professor of film and broadcast media at St. Augustine’s University in…
Pop culture icon Beyoncé delivered a powerful message when she released her visual album "Lemonade" last month.The work is a pop culture phenomenon and…