Holy Ghost Tent Revival's Stephen Murray Drops A Solo Album

Stephen Murray has spent years making big, spirited sounds with the band Holy Ghost Tent Revival. Now, he has a new album of his own called “The Backlot Sessions.”

It’s a collection of songs that had been sitting in Stephen’s mind for years, and came together in just days.

He will be performing at On Pop Studios in Greensboro on May 30th and with Holy Ghost Tent Revival on Saturday, May 31st, at the Penguin Music Festival in Wilmington.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Stephen Murray, accompanied by Liz Grubbs on the keyboard, Jack Carter on the upright bass, and Randy Seals on drums, about "The Backlot Sessions."