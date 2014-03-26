Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Affordable Care Act Insurance Enrollment In North Carolina

The deadline for signing up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act is just around the corner. By Monday March 31st, the Obama administration hopes that 6 million Americans will have begun the process of enrollment. 

But in North Carolina there is no state-run exchange, so residents that want to enroll must do so through the federally-run marketplace on healthcare.gov. Host Frank Stasio talks with Triangle Business Journal reporter Jason deBruyn about how the state’s enrollment compares to the rest of the country.

The State of ThingsAffordable Care ActHealth CareHealth Insurance
