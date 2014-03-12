Bringing The World Home To You

Sexual Assault Case Of Army General Sinclair Halted

The sexual assault case against Army General Jeffrey A. Sinclair halted this week when a judge’s review of emails revealed “unlawful command influence” in the rejection of a plea deal in January. The latest development provides an opportunity for Sinclair’s defense team to renegotiate a plea bargain with a new group of military officials. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Associated Press reporter Michael Biesecker about the hiatus in the case and its implications for military sexual assault legislation.

Nicole Campbell
Frank Stasio
