Sexual Assault Case Of Army General Sinclair Halted

The sexual assault case against Army General Jeffrey A. Sinclair halted this week when a judge’s review of emails revealed “unlawful command influence” in the rejection of a plea deal in January. The latest development provides an opportunity for Sinclair’s defense team to renegotiate a plea bargain with a new group of military officials.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Associated Press reporter Michael Biesecker about the hiatus in the case and its implications for military sexual assault legislation.