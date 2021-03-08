-
COVID-19 Vaccines Are Voluntary In The Military. Fort Bragg Leaders Are Hoping More Soldiers Get Them.Base leaders say fewer than half of the soldiers who qualify for the vaccine have decided to get it. The Army has rolled out a campaign to persuade them.
-
The red-cockaded woodpecker has been listed as endangered for more than half a century, but that could soon change.In the final months of the Trump…
-
When Sontina Barnes joined the Army in 1993, she was looking for something new.“I was a junior at N.C. State and I was burned out,” she recalled.At the…
-
The Marine Corps established Wounded Warrior Battalions to aid troops with the worst mental and physical injuries. But Marines in the battalions who are...
-
Though President Biden signed an executive order allowing transgender people to serve in the military, would-be recruits are waiting for the Pentagon to...
-
North Carolina is among more than a dozen states that have called up the National Guard to help at vaccination sites, and Joe Biden may mobilize Guard…
-
Raleigh resident and Purple Heart veteran Tarsha Burroughs decided to join the Army Reserves after studying education. She was in the middle of teaching a…
-
Anita says all the time "what's personal is political." So, she's interested to see how a new presidential administration will affect the ability of…
-
A VA Inspector General's report has found that the agency improperly denied benefits to thousands of veterans who couldn't see a doctor during the...
-
When Ted Corcoran joined the Army in 2000, he needed a steady job and a place to live. "I wish I had a noble reason for joining the military, but in…