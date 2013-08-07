Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

NC Gay And Lesbian Film Festival Preview: Black Community Grapples With Gay Rights

Yoruba Richen a director, producer, and writer of 'The New Black.'
Luke Rattray
/

  

In November 2008, Barack Obama was elected president of the United States. That same night, Proposition 8 was passed in California, banning gay marriage in the state. 

Obama won by an astounding 24 points in California, leading some to ask if the mobilization of black voters was the critical factor in the passage of Proposition 8. 

This was the starting point for Yoruba Richen, a documentary filmmaker in New York. Her new documentary “The New Black” takes a look at how the opinion of the black community splits  when it comes to the marriage equality movement. 

"The New Black" screens this Saturday and Sunday at the North Carolina Gay and Lesbian Film Festival at the Carolina Theatre. Host Frank Stasio talks to filmmaker Yoruba Richen about her new documentary.

The North Carolina Gay & Lesbian Film Festival runs from August 9th through August 18th.

You can watch the trailer for "The New Black" here:

http://youtu.be/GX4XiTSuuF0

Tags

The State of ThingsDocumentaryLGBTElectionsAfrican-Americans
Stay Connected
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Shawn Wen
Shawn Wen joined the staff of The State of Things in March 2012 and served as associate producer until February 2014.
See stories by Shawn Wen