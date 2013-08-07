NC Gay And Lesbian Film Festival Preview: Black Community Grapples With Gay Rights

In November 2008, Barack Obama was elected president of the United States. That same night, Proposition 8 was passed in California, banning gay marriage in the state.

Obama won by an astounding 24 points in California, leading some to ask if the mobilization of black voters was the critical factor in the passage of Proposition 8.

This was the starting point for Yoruba Richen, a documentary filmmaker in New York. Her new documentary “The New Black” takes a look at how the opinion of the black community splits when it comes to the marriage equality movement.

"The New Black" screens this Saturday and Sunday at the North Carolina Gay and Lesbian Film Festival at the Carolina Theatre. Host Frank Stasio talks to filmmaker Yoruba Richen about her new documentary.

The North Carolina Gay & Lesbian Film Festival runs from August 9th through August 18th.

You can watch the trailer for "The New Black" here:

http://youtu.be/GX4XiTSuuF0