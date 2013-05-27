Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Special Program--State Of The ReUnion: Coming Home: Stories Of Veterans Returning From War

Coming Home: Stories of Veterans Returning from War

More than two million veterans have come home so far from the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. For returning veterans, reintegrating into society can be a challenge. How do you find your place, when you’ve changed and the people you love don’t recognize you? When that old life is gone and you have to start a new one from scratch. In this hour State of the Re:Union explores reintegration and asks the question: how do you come back home from war?

Monday May 27 at noon and 9pm

(The State of Things returns tomorrow at Noon & 9 p.m.)

