When Scott Morningstar graduated high school, he knew college wasn’t what he was looking for. He got a steady job bending tubes, but it wasn't much of a…
The pandemic has forced some veteran-owned businesses to close. But other veteran entrepreneurs say their military experience has helped them withstand...
New federal laws seek to improve mental health care for veterans and their families. But advocates say it will take time for local communities to feel...
Months of physical distancing and pandemic anxiety has been especially tough on veterans who were already dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder...
Burnout is a common problem for family members who care for disabled veterans. And for many of them, the pandemic has made things even harder.
Veterans traditionally are more likely to vote for Republican candidates. But polls suggest their support for President Trump has eroded.
The pandemic is posing challenges for the more than 460 veterans treatment courts across the country. The courts seek to rehabilitate veterans charged...
The VA sanctioned encampment provides basic services to homeless veterans amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It's drawn mixed reactions from homeless advocates.
Clifford Paul Shuping, who served in the Army during the Korean conflict, passed away from COVID-19 at the State Veterans Home in Salisbury. As part of an…
For some veterans, the demonstrations against police violence are a chance to find their voice.