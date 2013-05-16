Education Power Grab In Wake County

County School Boards have long since been in charge of school construction. However, the Senate recently passed a bill that would hand over school construction to county commissioners in 10 North Carolina counties. Many people who oppose the bill argue that county commissioners may have experience building prisons but not schools. This is one bill out of many that have been progressing through the Senate recently. Dave Dewitt, WUNC's education reporter and Raleigh bureau chief, join Host Frank Stasio on the program to talk about this recent legislation.