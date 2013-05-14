How Storytelling Influences The Way We Think And Act

Joe McHugh says we spend too much time focusing on what information people consume instead of how they consume it. Conservatives may focus on Fox News, and liberals may love MSNBC, but McHugh says that’s not as important as the fact that members of both ideologies are watching television. He says the mediums we use can be as influential as the content they provide.

Host Frank Stasio talks to author Joe McHugh about his new book, “ Slaying the Gorgon: The Rise of the Storytelling Industrial Complex” (Calling Crane/2013). Joe will be speaking at the Chatham County Library in Pittsboro on Monday evening, May 21, at 7 p.m.