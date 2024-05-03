Bringing The World Home To You

Embodied

Expanded: Sexuality in Conversation with Islam

By Kaia Findlay,
Anita RaoYasmin Bendaas
Published May 3, 2024 at 1:01 PM EDT
Charnel Hunter

Religion and sexuality are often pitted against one another...so where does that leave folks who seek attunement and education for both?

If you’ve ever listened to the podcast “Me and My Muslim Friends,” you’ll know that host Yasmin Bendaas usually has a co-host. She invites members of the community to join her for whatever topic is at hand. But when the topic was sexual health and education, the interest in co-hosting dried up. And yet, many folks Yasmin reached out to said they were interested in listening to the episode — and wanted to learn more about sexuality and Islam.

The idea that sexuality and religion are in conflict has been around for a long time, but the curiosity of how to align spirituality and sexuality is out there — and more folks are crossing invisible lines to talk about both.

In this collaborative episode from “Embodied” and “Me and My Muslim Friends,” which is produced in partnership with WUNC, hosts Anita Rao and Yasmin Bendaas talk with two folks in the Muslim community about sexual health, sexuality and Islam.

Yasmin speaks with Sameera Qureshi, a therapist and the founder of “Sexual Health for Muslims,” about how she aligns sex ed with concepts in Islam, bringing spirituality to sexual health. And Anita has a conversation with author and activist Lamya H, whose memoir “Hijab Butch Blues” tells stories from their life and their journey with queer identity alongside stories from the Quran.

Special thank you to the team behind “Me and My Muslim Friends” for their collaboration and work on this episode!

Kaia Findlay
Kaia Findlay is the lead producer of Embodied, WUNC's weekly podcast and radio show about sex, relationships and health. Kaia first joined the WUNC team in 2020 as a producer for The State of Things.
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist, host, creator, and executive editor of "Embodied," a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships & health.
Yasmin Bendaas
Yasmin Bendaas grew up in Winston-Salem, North Carolina in an Iranian-Algerian household, which was less confusing than it could have been. She studied anthropology at Wake Forest University and science & medical journalism at UNC Chapel Hill. The most meaningful work she’s completed has been in Algeria with reporting for AlJazeera, Reuters and the Pulitzer Center. Breaking from straight news, Yasmin now works at ICON as a proposal writer for global clinical trials. She couldn’t have made this podcast without the contributions of the people listed here. You can follow her @yasminbendaas.
