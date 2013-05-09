Scientists And Musicians Collaborate To Explore The Underwater World Of Biomusic

Music production is often considered a very “human” creation. But scientists have recently discovered the songs of mice, elephants, and other animals that human ears are unable to capture. Scientists and musicians in Greensboro have been exploring the world of biomusic, music produced by nature, beneath the ocean surface.

Patricia Gray is a clinical professor and senior research scientist of BioMusic in the Music Research Institute at University of North Carolina Greensboro, and Claire Wright is a music education student at the University of North Carolina Greensboro. They join Frank Stasio on the program to talk about their findings on the ocean floor.