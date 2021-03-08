Marine Life

-
Contrary to the image of sharks as lone predators, new research has found evidence that some species are social creatures who return repeatedly to the same fellow sharks, often for years.
-
Scientists have found that dolphins learn a neat trick to trap fish by watching their close associates do it. This means that dolphins aren't just motivated to learn from their mothers.
-
For generations, Black landowners in the South relied on informal agreements, instead of wills, to keep property in the family. In a new article from…
-
For generations, Black landowners in the South relied on informal agreements, instead of wills, to keep property in the family. In a new article from…
-
Sönke Johnsen was always driven by art. As a youth he captured documentary photos on the streets of Pittsburgh and developed them in a homemade dark room.…
-
Sönke Johnsen was always driven by art. As a youth he captured documentary photos on the streets of Pittsburgh and developed them in a homemade dark room.…
-
Over the past 30 years, the size of sharks in the Gulf of Mexico has been shrinking. Drastically. Some sharks are 70 percent smaller.The findings come…
-
If Congress passes the president's proposed 2015 budget, North Carolina's coast could lose a century-old marine lab.The National Oceanic and Atmospheric…
-
New research from Duke University looks at how whales are impacted by military sonar used in underwater training exercises. The study was conducted off…
-
Music production is often considered a very “human” creation. But scientists have recently discovered the songs of mice, elephants, and other animals that…