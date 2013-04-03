Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Poet Draws From Life On The Reservation

Poet Natalie Diaz
coppercanyonpress.org
/

Natalie Diaz grew up on the Fort Mojave Indian Reservation. While many of those around her struggled with the lack of opportunities, she saw basketball as her way out.

Indeed, basketball got her though college. Playing professionally allowed her to travel all through Europe and Asia, and basketball informed her poetry as well, teaching her to gather strength and speed in her writing.

Natalie Diaz joins host Frank Stasio to speak about her first collection of poems, “When My Brother Was an Aztec” (Copper Canyon Press/ 2012).

Tags

The State of ThingsPoetryNative AmericansBasketball
Stay Connected
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Shawn Wen
Shawn Wen joined the staff of The State of Things in March 2012 and served as associate producer until February 2014.
See stories by Shawn Wen