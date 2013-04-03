Poet Draws From Life On The Reservation

Natalie Diaz grew up on the Fort Mojave Indian Reservation. While many of those around her struggled with the lack of opportunities, she saw basketball as her way out.

Indeed, basketball got her though college. Playing professionally allowed her to travel all through Europe and Asia, and basketball informed her poetry as well, teaching her to gather strength and speed in her writing.

Natalie Diaz joins host Frank Stasio to speak about her first collection of poems, “When My Brother Was an Aztec” (Copper Canyon Press/ 2012).