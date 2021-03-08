-
High school basketball season is beginning with a mask mandate.Games don't tip off until January, but tryouts start this week. And the North Carolina High…
In a rural North Carolina town, photographer Madeline Gray paints an intimate portrait of a girl's basketball team.
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Thursday that Commissioner John Swofford — who oversaw the expansion of the conference and the launch of its own…
The women’s ACC Basketball Tournament is underway in Greensboro, and three North Carolina teams are left: Wake Forest, NC State and Duke. Years of…
Hall of Fame University of North Carolina Women’s College Basketball Coach Sylvia Hatchell and her staff have been placed on paid leave as UNC-CH sorts…
Updated at 5:55 p.m.The University of North Carolina has placed its women's basketball coaching staff on administrative leave following the launch of an…
Morgan Wootten is one of the most successful coaches in high school basketball history. Those from the Washington metro area may remember him for the…
