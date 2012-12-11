Elegance and Extravagance

Posters in America are the province of movie theaters and rock concerts, but in post-war Japan they became something more. Graphic designers poured their artistic talents into them, and in the process, made a visual map of Japan’s economic and cultural transformation in the latter part of the 20th Century.

Host Frank Stasio talks about an exhibit at UNC-Chapel Hill’s Ackland Art Museum showcasing the art of Japanese posters with Peter Nisbet, museum curator; and Gennifer Weisenfeld, professor of art, art history and visual studies at Duke.