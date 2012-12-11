Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Elegance and Extravagance

www.ackland.org
www.ackland.org
/

Posters in America are the province of movie theaters and rock concerts, but in post-war Japan they became something more. Graphic designers poured their artistic talents into them, and in the process, made a visual map of Japan’s economic and cultural transformation in the latter part of the 20th Century.

Host Frank Stasio talks about an exhibit at UNC-Chapel Hill’s Ackland Art Museum showcasing the art of Japanese posters with Peter Nisbet, museum curator; and Gennifer Weisenfeld, professor of art, art history and visual studies at Duke.

Tags

The State of ThingsAckland Art MuseumDuke University
Stay Connected
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio