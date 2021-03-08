-
COVID-19 vaccines are being rolled out to adults who are most at risk from the coronavirus, but ending the pandemic will require vaccinating children too. Researchers are beginning to test younger and younger kids to make sure the shots are safe and work for each age.
-
Duke University saw nearly as many cases of the coronavirus last week as it did during the entire fall semester, according to data released Tuesday.
-
Not all of us identify as athletes. But we all have the ability to push our physical bodies beyond what our minds think possible. Host Anita Rao examines…
-
Academy Award-winning director Steve McQueen took over a decade to fully realize his vision of a collection of stories about the West Indian community in…
-
Southeast of Raleigh, two neighboring counties – Wayne and Johnston – both saw recent rises in COVID-19 cases. Both school districts had been operating in…
-
When John Hope Franklin chaired former President Bill Clinton's initiative on race in the 1990s, he started with what he called "the naivete that often…
-
When Anne-Maria Makhulu tells her family history, it sounds as if she is paging through a well-worn textbook in her mind, memories written in the margins…
-
Republicans outperformed polls in North Carolina and much of the nation in last night’s general election. But many results are still unclear and likely…
-
Republicans outperformed polls in North Carolina and much of the nation in last night’s general election. But many results are still unclear and likely…
-
Duke University has managed to avoid major COVID-19 outbreaks by enforcing standard precautions, robust testing and contact tracing.Laura Andrews is the…